Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

