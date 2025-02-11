Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.