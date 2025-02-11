Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

