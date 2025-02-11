Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 8th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 286.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

