Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

