Savant Capital LLC Sells 608 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,326 shares of company stock valued at $72,313,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

