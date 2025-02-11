Sapient Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $451.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.92 and its 200 day moving average is $499.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $626.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

