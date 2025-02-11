Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 16,334 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $146.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.06.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

