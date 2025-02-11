Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

