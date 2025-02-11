Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

