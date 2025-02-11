Sapient Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

