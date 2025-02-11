Sageworth Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $603.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $493.07 and a 12 month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

