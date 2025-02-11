RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

RTX opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. RTX has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in RTX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

