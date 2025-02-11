Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 939,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 198,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

