Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 373,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 30,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Route1 Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92.
Route1 Company Profile
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Route1
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Construction Stocks Set to Surge on Tariff-Driven Demand
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Sirius XM: Why Berkshire Just Added Another 2.3 Million Shares
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- McDonald’s Underwhelmed in Q4: Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry
Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.