Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.69. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.69 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,310.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,189.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

