Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,194,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,503,000 after purchasing an additional 302,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after buying an additional 4,212,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,815,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,596,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,268,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after buying an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $1,010,438.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

