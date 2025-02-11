Reik & CO. LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

