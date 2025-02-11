RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 218366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
