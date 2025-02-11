Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ramsdens Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.42 and a beta of 1.22. Ramsdens has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Ramsdens will post 20.0899991 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($251,359.37). 19.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

