RAM Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

