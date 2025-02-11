Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $628.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.92 and a 200-day moving average of $499.63. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

