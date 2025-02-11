Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 125 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

