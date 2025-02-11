Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

