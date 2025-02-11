Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,106 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 361.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. This represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

