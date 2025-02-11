Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 119 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

