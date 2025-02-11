Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,316.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,188.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,387.69.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

