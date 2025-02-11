Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $230.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

