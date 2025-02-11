Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of nanotechnology, which involves manipulating materials at the atomic and molecular levels. These stocks typically represent businesses focused on creating innovative products and solutions that leverage the unique properties of nanoscale materials. Investors interested in potential high growth and technological advancements may consider investing in nanotechnology stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $211.32. 93,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,915. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,824. The company has a market capitalization of $349.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. NVE has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $90.24.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,890. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Clene has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,469. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

