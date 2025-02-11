Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – February 10th

Alphabet, Salesforce, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate within the healthcare industry, which includes companies involved in healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and other healthcare-related sectors. Investors can purchase shares of these companies on stock exchanges to potentially benefit from growth and profitability within the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.58. 12,129,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,179,381. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average is $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.23. 3,084,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day moving average of $301.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,146,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,705. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.85 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34.

