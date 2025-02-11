Promising Gold Stocks Worth Watching – February 08th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, General Mills, Cadence Design Systems, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. Investing in gold stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the price of gold without actually owning physical gold, as the value of these stocks is closely tied to the price of the precious metal. Gold stocks are considered a way to potentially profit from the performance of the gold market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.86. 24,890,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,180,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 21,524,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,045,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 28,457,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,987,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.68. 1,411,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,970,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,358,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91.

