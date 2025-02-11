Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE KO opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.