Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

