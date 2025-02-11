Pineridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pineridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

