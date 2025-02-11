Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

