Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

