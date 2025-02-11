Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.