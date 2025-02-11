PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.40 and last traded at $144.22. Approximately 1,315,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,740,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

