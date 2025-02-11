Pachira Investments Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

