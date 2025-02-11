Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,890,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

