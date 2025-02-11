Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $174.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $488.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.