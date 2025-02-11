Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

