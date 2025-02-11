Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of OS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 2,344,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,728. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,177,930.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

