Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 518290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.68 ($0.11).

Oncimmune Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.80.

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncimmune had a negative return on equity of 760.96% and a net margin of 586.08%.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

