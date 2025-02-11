Oceanside Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.