Northeast Investment Management Purchases 1,653 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VO stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $229.47 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.