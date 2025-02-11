NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 6,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 2,357,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $148,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $68.69 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

