Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $767,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Shares of PM stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

