Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.82 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

