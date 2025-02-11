New Republic Capital LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

