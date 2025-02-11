New Republic Capital LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

